Chief Selector Justifies Shan Masood’s Selection for T20 World Cup 2022

Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim has justified Shan Masood’s selection for T20 World Cup in Australia, declaring him a ‘mature and dependable’ player.

Shan Masood has finally received the call-up for national duties in the biggest cricket extravaganza of 2022. When questioned about the selection of a left-hander for the big event, Mohammad Wasim told that selecting a U-19 player instead of the experienced cricketer would have been a risky bet.

He added that Shan Masood despite being a T20I debutant is much experienced to handle the pressure of the mega event.

Mohammad Wasim also explained that Shan Masood was not selected for the Asia Cup 2022 due to his lack of exposure and experience while batting down the order. He further stated that the left-hander has now proved himself in the middle order in National T20 Cup which makes him a good choice for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022.

The Chief Selector hoped that Shan Masood would replicate his outstanding form at the international stage as well.