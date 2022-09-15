Jos Buttler Looks to Benefit From PSL Experiences Against Pakistan

English captain Jos Buttler indicated that England intends to capitalize on the experience of the players who participated in PSL.

Following England’s arrival in Karachi, English captain, Jos Buttler, shared his thoughts in a press conference. The English skipper stressed the significance of PSL in assisting them in adapting to unknown conditions.

Jos Buttler stated that most of the players are unfamiliar with the conditions in Pakistan. He also stated that the players who recently competed in the Pakistan Super League are acquainted with the conditions on offer and England will look to benefit from the experience of those players.

England is visiting Pakistan for the first time in 17 years for a seven-match Twenty20 International series.