Redmi Note 12 to Bring Camera and Charging Upgrades

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 series debuted earlier this year, but it wasn’t as successful as the Redmi Note 10 lineup. The Note 10 family introduced significant upgrades over its predecessors such as a high refresh rate display, a 108MP camera, and more. The Redmi Note 11 only brought minor changes and was severely limited by its chipset, the Snapdragon 695.

People have higher expectations from the upcoming Redmi Note 12 series that is expected to launch in China by the end of the year. Popular tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked new details about the upcoming mid-ranger, saying that the phone will have a 50MP ultrawide camera, and it will be capable of 120W fast charging. It will also have a 120W charger packed inside the box.

This charging tech was also available on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, but that phone is not available everywhere around the globe. So if this charging tech comes with the base Redmi Note 12, it will become more widely available this time around. It can charge up the phone to 100% in only 19 minutes.

The tipster also said that the Note 12 will have a similar design to its predecessor with flat and sharp edges and a punch-hole selfie camera. The leak does not mention which Redmi Note 12 device it will be, but it could likely be the Pro model the tipster is talking about.

According to rumors, the lineup is expected to include the same devices as before including a Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, and a Note 12 Pro+. As always, there will be half a dozen more devices in the series that will make it to different regions. Some of them will be rebranded devices from other lineups such as Poco or the main Xiaomi family. Pakistan, however, will most likely get the regular Redmi Note 12 and Note 12 Pro.