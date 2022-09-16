Gang Arrested for Sending Afghans Abroad on Fake Pakistani Passports

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) carried out a raid yesterday against a gang in Peshawar that was sending Afghan nationals to Saudi Arabia and other countries using fake Pakistani passports.

It apprehended the main agent of the gang, Abdul Fatah, a resident of Hangu, and his accomplice, Wisal Muhammad (son of Rasheed Muhammad), who also hails from Hangu.

The FIA seized five passports with changed photographs from the suspects and registered an FIR (No. 269/22) under the corresponding section of the law against them.

In similar news, the Islamabad Cyber Crime Circle (CCC) arrested a gang of 10 fraudsters earlier this month for impersonating Saudi Arabian bank employees.

According to the details shared by the CCC, the scammers used Pakistani and Saudi Arabian SIM cards to trick people into revealing their account data to steal their money.

The complainant who reported the gang to the CCC stated that the gang had deprived him of Rs. 3 million and had stolen from other people as well.

The FIA also arrested 12 people from the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi in May for traveling abroad on forged visas.

Reports revealed that its FIA Immigration cell had arrested 12 people in multiple operations for traveling on fake visas after they were offloaded from the planes and arrested at the airport.