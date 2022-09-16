PCB Confirms Rumors of Fakhar Zaman’s Knee Injury

Fakhar Zaman will depart for London on Friday to undergo rehabilitation. Fakhar had landed awkwardly on his right knee while fielding during the ACC T20 Asia Cup final in Dubai. As per the protocols, the PCB has scheduled his medical appointments with specialists who will be providing the best medical care for his rehabilitation.

During his stay in London, the PCB will make all relevant logistical arrangements for Fakhar and he will remain under the supervision of the PCB Advisory Panel, which includes Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad and Dr. Zafar Iqbal, who are also treating Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The PCB is also pleased to advise and update that Shaheen Shah Afridi is making excellent progress in his rehabilitation in London and is on track to make a full recovery in time for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022.

It goes without saying that the PCB has always been and will continue to be responsible for arranging medical care and rehabilitation of all its players requiring any treatment.

Earlier, Rashid Latif had claimed that Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of action for at least a month because of a knee injury. He said that Fakhar won’t be able to make it to the squad for T20 World Cup in Australia.