Shoaib Akhtar Slams ‘Average Selector’ for Average T20 World Cup Squad

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup and home series against England, but some former cricketers and analysts were unhappy with some of the selections.

Former fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar, while commenting on the squad, said that the selection committee has failed to address the issue as the same middle-order has been picked despite poor performance in the Asia Cup.

The world’s fastest bowler said that he had suggested a million times before to open the innings with the left-handed Fakhar Zaman because he can make the most of the first six overs.

It is pertinent to mention here that the cricket board has included in-form Shan Masood in the squad for the home series against England and World Cup in Australia after his impressive performance in the recent past.

While criticizing Saqlain Mushtaq and the national team’s chief selector, Mohammad Wasim, for making poor decisions, Shoaib Akhtar stated that if the selector is average, then the decisions will be average as well.

Shoaib Akhtar further added that Saqlain has no idea of the shortest format of cricket and that selecting Iftikhar is like selecting Misbah-ul-Haq. “Now we have Rizwan and Iftikhar in the team. With this team, we might get knocked out in the first round itself,” he concluded.