Rawalpindi Announces Holiday for Schools, Colleges and Universities

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi has declared 17 September as a holiday for public and private educational institutes in tehsil Rawalpindi for the Chehlum procession.

DC Office has issued a notification in this regard and said that the schools, colleges, and universities in tehsil Rawalpindi, except those in the cantonment areas, will remain closed tomorrow.

Here is the official notification:

In related news, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, has directed all the Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) to guarantee the implementation of a contingency plan, which includes additional security measures for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

He called for collaborative efforts with Sindh Rangers and other Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) for the protection of lives and property during processions and at central congregational locations.

The Sindh government has also announced a ban on pillion riding on 16 and 17 September (19 and 20 Safar) across the province as a precautionary security measure for the Chehlum.

The provincial Home Department issued a notification stating that the decision has been taken to prevent any attacks on the religious processions. The ban has been imposed under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

However, the ban does not apply to journalists, differently-abled persons, the elderly, women, security personnel, and children.