Pakistan’s Bestselling Car Suzuki Alto Gets a More Affordable AGS Variant

Comfort and affordability have always been two of the most important factors to car buyers in Pakistan. In current times, where the US dollar exchange rate and fuel prices are simultaneously on the rise, it’s even more important.

Suzuki seems to be aware of this situation and has yet again come up with a smart mobility solution. Alto VXR has now been introduced with the AGS Technology, which was previously only available in the top-line variant Alto VXL. For those who do not know what AGS is: it is an indigenously produced technology by Suzuki Corporation which takes away the need to manually switch gears. Instead, it relies on a motor to do that for you, giving it a seamless transmission of an automatic vehicle. At the same time, AGS makes the drive extremely fuel-efficient, unlike traditional automatic transmissions.

The VXR variant is cheaper than the top-of-the-line variant of course, which makes it an enticing option in the Alto family. It offers all the benefits of an Alto but is more competitively priced than the top variant, all the while offering more comfort and fuel efficiency than the base variants.

Suzuki seems to know the pulse of the local market and has yet again delivered an affordable mobility solution for the consumers.