Punjab to Announce Class 9 Annual Exams Results Tomorrow

All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab are set to announce the results of the first annual exams for class 9 on Monday, 19 September.

ALSO READ Gomal University’s Exams Postponed After Campus Shutdown

According to details, All Punjab’s BISEs, including Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, and Sargodha, will publish the results simultaneously at 10 AM.

The annual exams of class 9 under all BISEs started on 26 May and ended on 10 June. On the other hand, the final papers for class 10 started on 10 May and ended on 25 May. All BISEs in Punjab had declared the results of class 10 on 31 August.

ALSO READ Animal Welfare Added to Islamabad’s School Curriculum

Whereas, the annual exams of class 11 under all BISEs started on 6 July and ended on 26 July. The final papers of class 12 started on 18 June and ended on 4 July. Class 11 results will be announced on 17 November while class 12 results will be announced on 20 October.