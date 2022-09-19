Mehrunisa Azhar Joins Nutshell Communications as ‘Chief Disruption Officer’

A seasoned marketing and strategy professional, Mehrunisa Azhar, has joined Nutshell Communications as Chief Disruption Officer.

Mehrunisa specializes in brand strategy, creative execution, film production, content integration, and experiential and digital marketing.

Mehrunisa brings with her 15 years of enriched experience with brands from FMCG, Automotive, Banking, Telecommunication, Fintech, e-commerce, and social development sectors.

Her professional associations have been with brands like Coca-Cola, Unilever, Colgate Palmolive, Toyota, Standard Chartered Bank, Mobilink Jazz, Zong, Levi’s, Careem, Carrefour, VAVA cars, SWVL, ABHI, John Hopkins University, and ISPR, to name a few.

She has worked with multicultural teams while exploring macro business trends, and strategic developments around the world and networking with professionals in key markets of Turkey, BSPAN, APAC, MENA, Europe, and the USA.

Mehrunisa has a double Master’s degree in Finance and Marketing.

Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder Nutshell Group & Corporate Pakistan Group, while welcoming Mehrunisa to the team, shared his vision about the importance of strategy and disruption.

“I have always believed in the power of vision and it has to be combined with the best Strategy and opportunities of Disruption to ensure that targets are met with and distractions eliminated. Visions don’t change, they only get refined with time; strategies and targets need to continuously align,” he said.

He expressed his confidence that Mehrunissa would be a perfect fit for the growing team of Nutshell Group and a strong contributing member for future achievements.