Zong 4G, Sehat Kahani Collaborate to Provide Medical Relief to Flood Affectees in Sindh

Zong, in collaboration with Sehat Kahani, has established three medical camps in the worst-affected areas of Sindh including Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, Bhit Shah, Dadu, and Khairpur.

These medical camps offer free medical consultations, give awareness about the prevalent diseases, and also prescribe and provide medications for viral diseases along with nutritional support.

“Our country is in dire need of relief. Amid the flooding and in the wake of this humanitarian crisis, Zong 4G is standing by Pakistan. These medical camps will provide immediate medical relief to people as they fight the many diseases rising in the aftermath of floods,” said a Zong spokesperson.

“As a socially responsible company, we will continue our efforts in ensuring that Zong 4G unites and connects Pakistan during these challenging times,” the spokesperson added.

Dr. Sara Saeed Khurram, CEO Sehat Kahani, said, “Zong 4G has always been Sehat Kahani’s partner and support in times of need. As the worst floods in our history hit Pakistan with Sindh being the most affected province, Zong 4G acted urgently to support us in reaching out to the worst-affected communities with medical aid and supplies.”

“We are truly humbled by Zong’s continued support. More than 5,000 patients have been treated in our camps as a result of our collaboration, and we hope to continue this impact through more communities affected by this crisis,” she added.

Zong employees have also stepped up to volunteer and help with the logistical needs of the medical camps, as well as other on-ground relief activities.

With Zong 4G’s connectivity technology and Sehat Kahani’s medical expertise coming together, the program is well positioned to provide reliable and high-quality medical care to all those devastated by the natural calamity.

Both organizations are fully committed to prioritizing the needs of the people of Pakistan above all else, and estimate that thousands of people will be served at these three medical camps each day.

Zong has previously partnered with Sehat Kahani to provide more than 12,000 health sessions to the underprivileged during the COVID-19 Pandemic.