Nooh Dastgir Butt Appointed Honorary Customs Assistant Collector

Pakistan Customs on Tuesday installed Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nooh Dastgir Butt as their Goodwill Ambassador, with the honorary rank of Assistant Collector, at a ceremony held at Customs House in Lahore.

The Commonwealth Games record holder has been named as the Customs Ambassador as a recognition of his success at the Commonwealth Games 2022 where he smashed the record by lifting a total weight of 405kg.

ALSO READ Former Sri Lankan Captain Gives Crucial Advice to Underperforming Babar Azam

FBR Member Customs Operations, Mukarram Jah, pinned the badges of Assistant Collector on the weightlifter. Jah also vowed to support the weightlifter at the upcoming Asian Games.

Butt expressed gratitude towards Customs for the honor. He also expressed hope of delivering at the Asian Games and said that he will continue to work hard to bring home Olympic gold as well.