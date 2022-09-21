PCB Finally Addresses E-Tickets Fraud in Pakistan-England Series

PCB has increased its efforts to combat e-ticket fraud during the historic England series. To enter the Gaddafi Stadium for the final three matches of the England series, fans must now present a printed version of their e-ticket.
Following many reports of deception during PSL and subsequent home series, PCB has made printed tickets necessary for the Pakistan-England matches in Lahore. According to PCB’s security protocols, fans must obtain their unique paper tickets in addition to their e-tickets. The printed tickets will be distributed at Gaddafi Stadium after authentication. Tickets can be picked up from 12 PM to 8 PM until the deadline. The hardcopy of tickets must be obtained by 24th September.
The Lahore-leg of the T20I series is scheduled to begin on 28th September. The last three matches of the seven-match series will be played at Gaddafi Stadium.