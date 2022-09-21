Here’s Pakistan Junior League’s Complete Schedule

The Pakistan Cricket Board today unveiled the schedule of the inaugural Pakistan Junior League edition that will be staged at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Gujranwala Giants and Mardan Warriors will create history when they compete in the opening match of the tournament – the first of its kind – on Thursday, 6 October under the lights of Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Bahawalpur Royals will play Hyderabad Hunters in their tournament opener on 7 October, this match will also be staged under the lights.

A total of 19 matches will be played in the 15-day tournament which includes 15 round matches followed by four playoffs including the 21 October final (Friday). Each of the six sides will play five matches in the single-league format (one against each of the five teams).

In order to provide the local cricket fans an extended opportunity of seeing the next generation of cricket stars play under the guidance of team mentors Javed Miandad (league mentor), Sir Vivian Richards (Gwadar Sharks), Shahid Afridi (Mardan Warriors), Shoaib Malik (Gujranwala Giants), Imran Tahir (Bahawalpur Royals), Daren Sammy (Hyderabad Hunters) and Colin Munro (Rawalpindi Royals), a total of four double-headers will be staged in the inaugural edition – all on weekends.

The first double-header day (Saturday, 8 October) will see Rawalpindi Raiders and Gwadar Sharks play their opening match of the tournament. Gujranwala Giants will play Bahawalpur Royals in the second match of the day.

Other than the day-night fixtures, 15 matches will be staged under lights. The day-night matches start at 3:30 PM while the night matches (single-headers) start at 8 PM. The tournament final will also start at 8 PM.

The local players in the meantime continue to prepare for the PJL at the ongoing Engro Cricket Coaching Project under the PCB Pathway Programme at the National High-Performance Centre, Lahore.

The foreign players will join their respective sides at the beginning of the tournament support period – 28 September. The foreign mentors will join their teams in the first week of October. All six sides will start practice with their squads and coaching staff during the event support period.

Here is the complete schedule of the inaugural PJL.