Are Shoaib Malik and Haris Sohail Returning to Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Squad?

The selection committee may return to Shoaib Malik as the middle order continues to underperform. Haris Sohail, a long-lost batter, could also be called up, reports have revealed.

While Babar Azam and the selection committee had spoken out strongly against returning to stale choices, young players’ inability to perform to expectations may force them to reconsider their stance. According to sources, two of the committee’s selectors have advised bringing back Shoaib Malik and Haris Sohail to help solidify the middle order. National coaches, Mushtaq Ahmad and Ijaz Ahmad have also suggested giving Shoaib Malik and Haris Sohail another shot in the England series for better assessment before the T20 World Cup 2022.

Shan Masood and Haider Ali were called up for their aggressive batting. The loss in the first encounter, however, has left selectors scratching their heads. The selection committee has now agreed to test as many middle-order options as possible. Furthermore, power hitters Khushdil Shah and Asif Ali may lose their spots in the lineup after continuous failures.

Babar Azam and the chief selector, Mohammad Wasim, will make the final decision in this regard and the World Cup squad can be altered till 15th October.