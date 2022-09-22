FTO Demands Appropriate Action Against Smuggled Cars

Federal Tax Ombudsman has directed Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to take appropriate policy decisions and collaborate with police and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to seize smuggled vehicles plying country-wide.

During the investigation, reports were sought from Secretary Revenue Division, Director General I&I Customs, and Chief Collector of Customs KPK, pertaining to the estimated number of non-custom paid (NCP) vehicles plying in KPK.

ALSO READ Pakistan Railways Issues New Train Schedule