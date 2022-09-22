FTO Demands Appropriate Action Against Smuggled Cars

Chief Collector Customs KPK submitted the exercise, undertaken by the erstwhile Model Custom Collectorate (MCC) Peshawar, in the light of Economic Coordination Committee’s (ECC) decision and FBR’s instructions, with due assistance from provincial authorities/local administration of newly merged Districts of KP.
It indicated that NCP vehicles as of October 2018 were around 121,193, however, figures may vary keeping in view the existence of numerous unregistered vehicles and their constant smuggling in these areas.
However, on the basis of information through unofficial sources, the estimated number of NCP vehicles in Malakand and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is around 200,000 to 300,000.
FTO also directed all Chief Collectors to ensure tighter border controls so that car smuggling is prevented at the time of entry into Pakistan and that vehicles crossing the border are effectively seized by LEAs, confiscated accordingly, and timely auctioned as per law.