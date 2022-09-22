Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Set to Launch Shariah Compliant Mutual Funds

Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited (PQAMCL) has announced that SECP has approved the launch of its Shariah Compliant Collective Investment Schemes (Mutual Funds).

In its statement, the company highlighted that it is going for an initial public offering (IPO) of its funds. Pak Qatar obtained its license to operate as an Asset Management Company and Investment Advisor in December 2021.

The company has obtained approval to launch three Shariah Compliant Funds along with six plans catering needs of the masses. The statement also highlighted that being a company that has strong takaful arms; it will augment Takaful benefits with its investment plans.

The statement read, “PQAMCL has the vision to improve people’s lifestyles through the right investments with Riba-free returns. With our expertise, we aim to offer our valued customers the best-in-class technology advanced investment solutions, mutual funds, and investment advisory services.”

On the launch occasion, CEO PQAMCL Farhan Shaukat said, “We are pleased to announce obtaining approval to offer a wide variety of Shariah Compliant collective investment schemes with a flavour of Takaful which is unique in the existing market that allows our customers to diversify their investment portfolio.”

He maintained that PQAMCL is the second company that is exclusively offering the Shariah Compliant Collective Investment Schemes in Pakistan. Furthermore, the company aims to encourage its customers to invest in its funds that are designed specifically for their investment needs. He also emphasized that PQAMCL is looking forward to providing the best investment solutions in the country to its customers.

Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Ltd. is a part of the Pak-Qatar Group, which comprises of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL), Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited (PQGTL), and Pak-Qatar Investment Limited (PQIL). The Group has been operating in Pakistan since 2007 and has a rich and diverse experience of more than 15 years in providing protection and investment solutions through Takaful.