Pakistan Vs. England 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details

Pakistan and England will once again lock horns in the third T20I at National Stadium Karachi tonight. The seven-match T20I series is currently leveled at 1-1 as Pakistan made an epic comeback in last night’s encounter.

Both sides will be looking to once again put on a show for the jam-packed Karachi crowd and gain a lead in the exciting series. England will be hoping to bounce back quickly after a massive thrashing in the 2nd T20I while Pakistan will be looking to continue the momentum and pull off yet another victory.

The Men in Green created history in the second match as they registered the highest chase in T20 cricket without losing a wicket. Captain Babar Azam scored a scintillating century and his fellow opener, Mohammad Rizwan, struck a magnificent half-century as Pakistani openers chased down a target of 200 with utmost ease.

Both sides are expected to make a few changes to their line-ups, as they will be looking to try different combinations in preparation for the upcoming 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

The third T2oI is scheduled to commence at 7:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time at NSK, with a full-capacity crowd, just like the previous two matches.

Pakistan vs. England match will be telecasted on PTV Sports on television while the viewers will also be able to enjoy the high-pulsating action via live streams as well. Pakistan vs. England live streaming will also be available on ARY Zap mobile app, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha app.

