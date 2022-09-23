Babar Azam Breaks Inzamam’s Record of Most Centuries as Captain

Pakistan all-format captain, Babar Azam, added another record to his name after scoring a stunning century in the second game of the seven-match T20I series against England at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The right-handed batter scored an undefeated 110 runs off 66 balls, including 11 boundaries and five maximums, breaking former captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq’s record for most centuries as a Pakistani captain.

The former captain had scored nine centuries in 131 innings, whereas Babar Azam scored ten centuries in only 84 innings. Misbah-ul-Haq, Imran Khan, and Azhar Ali have eight, six, and five centuries, respectively.

Captain Centuries Innings Babar Azam 10 131 Inzamam-ul-Haq 9 84 Misbah-ul-Haq 8 189 Imran Khan 6 186 Azhar Ali 5 40

The 27-year-old batter also became the first Pakistani to score two hundreds in the shortest format of cricket. He hit his first century against South Africa in 2021 when Pakistan was chasing a massive total of 205 runs.

The all-format captain also became Pakistan’s most successful captain with the most T20 international wins as a captain, surpassing Champions Trophy-winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmad’s 29 wins.

Babar Azam regained his form after receiving criticism for his poor performance in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 where he scored only 68 runs in six innings.