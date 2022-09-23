Thousands of Jobs Announced After Punjab Lifts Ban on New Hiring

The Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Pervaiz Elahi, lifted the ban on recruitment on Thursday and announced 30,000 new job vacancies.

Different departments and projects will hire candidates for Grades Base Pay Scales (BPS) 01 to 05 while recruitments for above BPS-05 will require approval from a sub-committee.

The ban on recruitments in the provincial government had originally been imposed by the CM in July this year. The government issued a notification on 29 July, halting all recruitment other than those made through the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

It announced the decision to hire 16,000 educators last month, the summary of which had been sent to the CM Office for approval.

The provincial Minister for Education, Murad Raas, had tweeted to announce it and added that he was thankful for the chance to create fresh opportunities for the youth.

ANNOUNCEMENT

Second good news is that the Summary of 16,000+ Jobs for Educators has been initiated, signed and moved forward. I thank Allah that He has given us the chance to create these opportunities for our youth. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) August 17, 2022

The formal advertisement will be published after the CM has approved the summary, as the recruitment ban has now been lifted.

Minister Raas had also announced that the process for the regularizing of 14,000 teachers had also been “initiated, signed and moved forward,” and that good news would follow soon.