Pakistan Manufactured Over 15 Million Mobile Phones in First 8 Months of 2022

The local manufacturing plants have manufactured/assembled 15.61 million phones handsets during the first eight months (January-August) of 2022 compared to 1.21 million imported commercially, says Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The local manufacturing plants have manufactured/assembled 0.67 million mobile phone handsets in August 2022.

The manufactured/assembled mobile phones handsets by local manufacturing plants during the calendar year 2021 stood at 24.66 million compared to 13.05 million in 2020, i.e. 88 percent increase.

The commercial imports of mobile phone handsets stood at 10.26 million in 2021 compared to 24.51 million in 2020, revealed the official data of PTA.

The locally manufactured/assembled 15.61 million mobile phones handsets include 8.85 million 2G and 6.76 million smartphones. Further, as per the PTA data, 54 percent of mobile devices are smartphones and 46 percent are 2G on the Pakistan network.

However, despite the increase in the local production of mobile phones, Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $101.864 million during the first two months (July-August) of the current fiscal year 2022-23. Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data shows that on a month-on-month (MoM) basis mobile phone imports registered 62.51 percent growth and stood at $63.060 million in August 2022 compared to $38.804 million in July 2022.

The successful implementation of the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) along with conducive government policies including the mobile manufacturing policy has created a favorable environment for mobile device manufacturing in Pakistan.

It has also contributed positively to the mobile ecosystem of Pakistan by eliminating the counterfeit device market providing a level-playing field for commercial entities and has created trust among consumers due to the formulation of standardized legal channels for all sorts of device imports.