Customs Seize Imported Phones, MacBooks Worth Rs. 64 Million

Pakistan Customs has confiscated imported luxury phones as well as Apple laptops worth approximately Rs. 64 million at the lslamabad International Airport on Friday.

As per details, Customs officials confiscated imported luxury phones including iPhones and MacBook Pros from passengers coming from Dubai.

The passengers were in contact with Customs officials deputed at the airport for clearing the huge quantity of iPhones and MacBook Pros. However, sources said that Additional Collector Asim Rehman foiled the attempt of clearing non-duty paid items and confiscated the goods.

Sources said that the department is further probing the matter.