Befiler Partners with Careem to Offer Tax Filing Support to Employees

Befiler, a tax filing and NTN registration portal, has recently partnered with Careem to promote a tax compliance culture among Careem employees.

As part of this understanding, Careem employees will be able to file their tax returns using the Befiler app and/or portal and receive support and guidance from Befiler consultants to effectively engage with the process and become part of the Active Taxpayer’s List (ATL).

Befiler has already simplified the tax filing process by offering a step-wise process that allows users to enter their tax-related information in a question-answer format. Along with the easy format, free facilitation is provided that also aims to build the general understanding of taxpayers.

On this occasion, Befiler’s CEO and Co-Founder Akbar Tejani said, “A major issue for Pakistan’s economy is its undocumented economy and inadequate tax filing culture, which are made worse by the complexity of tax compliance.”

“Befiler is delighted to have teamed up with Careem to address the issue by providing employees of Careem with a straightforward and user-friendly digital solution and guidance from Befiler consultants to help them with their tax compliance,” he added.

On the occasion of the signing ceremony Feroz Jaleel, Country Head of Careem Pakistan, stated, “We are extremely pleased to partner with Befiler, making it easier for our colleagues across Pakistan to file their individual tax returns.”

“Actively filing tax returns is a responsibility of all individuals and being a responsible corporate entity, Careem encourages all its colleagues to do so and make the most of this partnership,” he added.

Careem has over 800,000 Captains registered on its platform so far and has invested up to $100 million since its inception in Pakistan in 2016.

Transforming into a Super App, Careem offers multiple opportunities as it expands its services from the mobility of people to things (daily essential deliveries) and money (peer-to-peer credit transfer and mobile top-ups).