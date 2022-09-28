All You Need to Know About Pakistan Vs. England Live Streaming for 5th T20I

Pakistan and England will square off in the fifth game of the series tonight at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The seven-match T20I series is now tied at 2-2 after Pakistan staged an incredible comeback on Sunday night.

The Babar Azam-led team is likely to make big changes to their playing eleven, and they will be eager to maintain their winning streak in order to boost morale ahead of the tri-nation series and T20 World Cup.

The visitors, on the other hand, have got bad news ahead of the game, as team captain, Jos Buttler, is unlikely to make his comeback to the side, but they will be eager to regain momentum for the remainder of the series.

The highly anticipated match between the two cricketing nations is scheduled for 7:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, where the remainder of the series will take place.

The match will be broadcast on PTV Sports on television, and fans will be able to watch it via live streaming as well. Live streaming of the match will also be accessible on the ARY Zap mobile app, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha apps.

Here are the links for live streaming: