Faysal Bank Signs Agreement with NIFT ePay for Digital Payment Platform

Faysal Bank has entered into an agreement with National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT), one of the largest payment processors in Pakistan for enabling mobile & e-commerce payments, through NIFT ePay.

NIFT ePay is establishing an interoperable and secure digital commerce payment using cards and bank accounts in Pakistan. This provides an opportunity for customers to conduct e-commerce transactions directly through their cards or accounts.

This partnership would allow Faysal Bank customers to access thousands of digital merchants available under NIFT ePay’s platform and conduct secure e-commerce transactions directly through their cards and bank accounts.

Faysal Bank’s vast corporate portfolio will also benefit from the enablement of an Online Payment Gateway to collect online payments easily and securely from anywhere in Pakistan.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Shaheryar Saeed Khan, Chief Digital Officer at Faysal Bank, said, “Our agreement with NIFT ePay reinforces FBL’s strategic vision to further enhance digital payment services for our customers.”

“This collaboration will broaden and strengthen the digital eco-system for individual customers to make payments and support corporate customers by digital payment acceptance for their business growth,” he added.

Also sharing his thoughts, Haider Wahab, CEO NIFT, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Faysal Bank and bring them onboard for a secure and reliable digital payments eco-system for customers.”

“We believe this strategic alliance will facilitate the customers in quickly moving towards and adopting digital payment acceptance for growing their business. We look forward to working on more use cases with Faysal Bank digital team in enriching the customer experience,” he added.

The signing ceremony held at Faysal Bank Head Office Karachi was also attended by Fahad Mirza – Head of Eco-Systems & Partnerships at Faysal Bank, Amin Ur Rahman – Head of Digital Products & Payments at Faysal Bank, Syed Faraz Javed – GM Digital Financial Services at NIFT ePay, and Hassan Haider – GM Operations at NIFT.