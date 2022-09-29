Is Sukkur Airport Getting International Status Soon?

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has accelerated the process of granting international status to Begum Nusrat Bhutto Airport (BNBA) in Sukkur.

According to a report by ARY News, the survey for its expansion has been completed and its report has been submitted to CAA for further process. However, sources privy to the matter said that the survey is still in the initial stages and it can take six months to complete.

Furthermore, Rs. 8 billion has been allotted for its expansion and development of a new runway and terminal building. Following its completion, bigger airplanes, including Airbus, will be able to land there.

Besides, immigration counters will also be set up after it receives international status. CAA told ProPakistani that the planning and construction phase of the infrastructure may take up to three years to complete.

Also, the primary objective is to upgrade the airport to such a level so that it can be used as an alternative to Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport (JIA) when needed, they added.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafique, assessed the development targets of the aviation department and approved the project to install advanced communications systems at Lahore and Karachi airports.

He also approved Sukkur Airport’s expansion and issued directives to build a cargo village facility at Karachi Airport.

In addition, he ordered Airport Security Force (ASF) and CAA to devise a joint action plan regarding discussions about the latest security framework at the airports across the country.