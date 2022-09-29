Karachi-Based Abhi Unveils New Feature to Pay Utility Bills Before Payday

Abhi, a Karachi-based startup that provides employee salary advances based on accrued wages, has offered a new feature to customers which facilitates them to make utility bill payments before getting their monthly salaries.

This is the first time in Pakistan that such a service has been launched to facilitate people financially.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Dollar Bonds Plunge as Dar Vows to Cut Interest Rates

It has been observed that a significant number of consumers in Pakistan receive monthly bills at the mid or end of the month which they fail to pay and incur huge penalties from utility companies, including threats of disconnection.

However, people can plan their budgets even better by paying the bills from their salaries through Abhi’s service before their official payroll date. All they have to do is get their companies onboard with Abhi’s Earned Wage Access Product and help themselves and their colleagues in this time of need.

Launched in April 2021, Abhi is Pakistan’s first financial wellness platform that aims to change the way employees receive and spend their salary by allowing them to access their earned wages in real time. The company also offers support to businesses with other products like payroll processing, payroll financing, and invoice factoring.

ALSO READ TCS Shuts Down its Struggling eCommerce Business Yayvo.com

The company has financially empowered 300+ companies like Alkaram, Gul Ahmed, TPL Corp, United King, Soorty Textiles, Dairyland, HRSG, Cnergyico (Formerly Byco), and Sadaqat Textiles and continues to expand its operations rapidly.