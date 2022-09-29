Over 1 Kg Heroin Recovered From Passenger at Peshawar Airport

The Airport Security Force (ASF) seized around 1.035 kg of heroin from a Doha-bound Passenger during the luggage search at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) Peshawar.

According to ASF’s spokesperson, passenger Wisal Ahmed was trying to smuggle the narcotics to Qatar’s capital. However, his attempt was thwarted by the ASF after it recovered around 1.035 kg of heroin from his bag and took him into custody.

Consequently, it handed him over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), which will initiate further legal proceedings against him and take the necessary action as required by the law, the spokesperson stated.

Here are the photos of heroin that has been seized from the passenger’s possession.

In related news, Rawalpindi Police has arrested a drug peddler for allegedly selling narcotics to students of various educational institutes across the city.

A team comprising officers from Police Station Rawalpindi Cantt recovered around 15 kg of cannabis (hashish) from him and took him into custody. An FIR has been registered against the culprit after he confessed to the crime, while further investigation is also underway.

Rawalpindi’s City Police Officer (CPO), Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, commended the officers for the successful operation and instructed the Superintendents of Police (SPs) in Potohar and Cantt areas to continue their crackdown against the drug dealers.