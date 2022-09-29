Rizwan Sets New Record for Most Runs in Bilateral T20I Series

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, scored yet another half-century in the fifth game of the seven-match T20I series against England at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, helping his team to a victory.

The in-form opener scored 63 runs off 46 balls, including two boundaries and three maximums, to enable the Men in Green to post a target of 145 on the board. It was his fourth half-century of the series.

ALSO READ PCB Insists on Hosting India in Pakistan Despite England’s Offer

The 30-year-old also set a new record for most runs in any bilateral T20I series, surpassing South African wicket-keeper batter, Quinton de Kock, who had scored 255 runs, including five half-centuries.

With two matches remaining in the historic series against England, Rizwan, who was awarded player of the match in the fifth game, has already scored 315 runs at an average of 78.76 and a strike rate of 140.62.

ALSO READ PCB Worried About Increasing Indian Influence in Global Franchise Cricket

Here’s the list of most runs scored in a bilateral T20I series:

Player Team Runs Innings Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 315 5 Quinton de Kock South Africa 255 5 Paul Stirling Ireland 234 5 Virat Kohli India 231 5 KL Rahul India 224 5

It is pertinent to mention here that de Kock did it in a five-match series while the most runs in a bilateral women’s cricket series were scored by Serbia’s Leslie Dunbar (284) in four innings against Bulgaria in 2022.

Earlier in the series, Rizwan surpassed England’s wicket-keeper batter, Jos Buttler, for the most 50-plus scores in T20Is, and he also became the joint fastest to score 2,000 runs in the shortest format of cricket.

The prolific opener is currently the top-ranked batter in the format following a phenomenal performance in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 and the ongoing T20I series against England.