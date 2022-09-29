Senate Committee Wants a Ban on Airlines of Countries That Have Suspended Operations of Pakistani Airlines

The Senate Standing Committee on Aviation has taken notice of the suspension of flights to key European destinations and has asked the authorities to apply a reciprocal policy regarding incoming European carriers to Pakistan.

The committee, which met under the chairmanship of Senator Hidayat-Ullah, observed that Pakistani carriers had been restricted from flying to European Union (EU) states since July 2020, when the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) suspended Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) authorization to operate flights to EU member states,

It maintained that even the British government did not put in any effort in this regard to secure Pakistani carriers. Consequently, Pakistan should adopt a reciprocal policy, not allowing European carriers to fly to Pakistan directly.

The Senate Panel was of the view that it is a deliberate attempt to close carriers to come to the EU directly and every passenger is picked up by gulf airlines. The chairman committee, after due deliberation, directed to take up the matter with the Foreign Ministry along with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and discuss the process, the delay and the way forward that would lead to the lifting of restrictions on Pakistani airlines.

The Ministry apprised that the government is synced with the CAA which deals with routes. The chairman committee directed the Ministry to come in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and make correspondence directly with the Britain government for the resumption of flights to the UK and other European focal points.

The committee also inquired about the revenue losses incurred because of the suspension of flights to the UK. It was estimated that Rs. 100 billion losses have been incurred so far. The committee sought a tabulated report on the same along with other queries inlined in the next meeting.

The Senate panel also discussed the quality and services rendered by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). Member committee Senator Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah inquired on the imposition of additional charges on seats after the ticket has been purchased, to which CEO PIA replied that no additional charges on the avail of seats have been implied and further that he would conduct an inquiry on the same and give a report as to how and why such charges have been imposed.

Senator Shah also commented that the PIA announcements at the time of welcoming the passengers is not appropriate and recommended reviewing the announcements in terms of locution used, to this the CEO replied that presently used phrases were also on the demand of the public; however, he assured to revisit the announcements and make appropriate changes. The chairman committee said that all PIA announcements and services should be according to international standards keeping in view the traditions and culture of Pakistan.

The committee also inquired whether or not the SOPs of wearing masks are still enforced the CEO replied that the SOPs of wearing a mask is still in force and said that all such enforcements are made through the civil aviation policies. Senator Shah lamented that even after the SOPs are in action, no enforcement on the same was made by Pakistan Airlines and people were seen without masks.

The committee also inquired about the 15 percent inflationary relief which has not been yet implemented by the PIA to which it was apprised that the matter has been commensurate with the HR committee and the board. CEO PIA said that the decision of the board will be the final decision on the matter.

Incident of PIA Staff’s Negligence

The investigation report on the matter of negligence and inhuman behavior of the PIA staff on the ground at Dubai International Airport on 14th August 2022 was also submitted by the ministry.

PIA’s CEO informed that a rigorous process was conducted on available records and statements of staff. It has been identified that initially, engineering tried their level best to rectify the aircraft fault at the local level; however, the particular faulty component was not available in Dubai based in all airlines including Emirates.

Eventually, the aircraft was AOG and there was one option to arrange components from Pakistan. Upon receiving the components within two hours the aircraft became serviceable. The CEO also informed that an explanation has been sought from those involved. He said that further action will be taken based on their response.

Free Ticket Policy of PIA

On the matter of the free ticket policy of PIA, specifically during the years 2019, 2020, and 2021, the PIA officials informed that at the time of issuance of free tickets, all government taxes were collected from the employees and deposited in the government treasury.

It was further apprised that priority is given to revenue passengers (customers). However, after the closing of flight check-in time for revenue passengers, the employees who want to travel on the said flight are given boarding passes (in case of availability). Since the seats of Aircraft are perishable commodities therefore no special treatment is given to employees in any circumstances.

CAA Briefing on Theft from Karachi Airport

CAA briefed the committee on the theft of engines and other expensive parts of planes parked at sealed hangers of CAA, Karachi airport. The committee was informed that claims are contrary to the factual position and were just to malign the image of CAA and the country as well. Electronic Media has also issued a rebuttal of the same. The aircraft of K.k Aviation is in a shed area whereas rooms are locked, shared by CAA officials.

On the matter of rising incidents of theft of money and other precious items of passengers during traveling within aircraft, the officials informed that CCTV footage is not available and that there is a proven difference in the checked-in weight of the checked baggage/hand carries baggage.

The weight of baggage at the time of either receipt of checked baggage from conveyor belt/reporting of an incident of alleged theft from hand baggage in aircraft, then the airline will have to compensate the passenger for every kilogram of weight which is less than baggage weight at the time of check-in, in line with carriage by Air, 2012. It was also informed that no theft has been reported during the last two years on PIA flights.

The committee was also briefed about PIA’s policy regarding the floating and retaining of shares in the market. The committee was apprised that it is the discretion of the federal government, being the majority shareholder, as to how much of its shareholding in PIA is to be divested through the stock market. The committee was informed that as per the international Airlines Corporation (Conversion) Act, 2016 the shareholding of the Federal Government in PIA cannot be less than 51 percent.

The meeting was attended by Senator Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah, Senator Faisal Saleem, Senator Saleem Mandiwala, and Senator Azam khan Swati. Officials from the Aviation Ministry, the PIA and other related departments were also in attendance.