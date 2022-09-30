‘HU TOPS is One of the Most Generous Scholarship Programs in Pakistan’

By Syeda Sakeena Naqvi

Higher education is a privilege that not many students in Pakistan can afford, especially those coming from local examination boards. About 92% of students in Pakistan, graduate from local boards but their numbers drastically shrink to around 7% in universities.

To address this major disparity and to make higher education accessible to brilliant students all over Pakistan, Habib University has introduced its unique scholarship program, the HUTOPS.

HUTOPS is a merit-based, 100% scholarship program that offers a full tuition fee waiver throughout the 4 years of undergraduate education, to 50+, highly exceptional and deserving students from local boards.

After completing my intermediate from Habib Girls’ School, I was under immense pressure for my undergraduate admissions, especially because of the financial stress my education would put my family under.

After my father’s early passing, raising 3 daughters, all on her own, was extremely challenging for my mother, and putting my family under financial pressure for my higher education was the last thing I wanted to do.

That is when I found out about the HUTOPS scholarship, and although I was doubtful about getting selected, I applied for the program anyway.

I still remember the day I got my acceptance letter from Habib, the utter shock, the happy tears, and the pride my mother felt. HUTOPS is and will always be one of my greatest and proudest achievements.

Even after spending the last two years at Habib, the generosity this institute has shown me, still feels unreal. Habib has not only allowed me to grow intellectually and academically, but also holistically as a compassionate and informed individual.

The Habib Liberal Core, which is rooted in a compulsory Liberal Arts education for everyone, regardless of their program of choice, provides an extremely holistic view of the world around us.

Today I have the privilege of learning from the most exceptional, capable, and compassionate faculty in Pakistan along with the brightest minds of my generation.

Although I am majoring in Social Development and Policy, Habib’s interdisciplinary curriculum has allowed me to explore my other interests such as Philosophy, Music, and Environmental sciences, without feeling confined to one field of study.

Because of the university’s generous scholarship programs, the student body at Habib is also one of the most diverse and pluralistic student bodies among other private universities.

Plus, interacting with people from different cultural and socio-economic backgrounds every day has made me a more empathetic, humble, and accepting individual.

Habib has not only equipped me with the skill set to face the challenges of our rapidly changing world, but the university has also given me numerous opportunities for leadership and service to the community.

I have also been fortunate enough to spend an exchange semester at the University of California, Berkeley, an opportunity that wouldn’t have been possible for me without my institute’s continued support.

Habib prides itself on being a community-owned institution. The university’s Mohsineen have impacted the lives of hundreds of students like myself, by allowing us access to a world-class education.

My journey at Habib has truly been transformative for which I will always be indebted to my Mohsineen’s philanthropy.

Their unmatched generosity and continued support for the HUTOPS program have not only opened up a world of opportunities for me, but their support has also helped me through the most crucial time of my life, and has greatly inspired me to serve and give back to my community.

Syeda Sakeena Naqvi is a student of Habib University, studying in the Social Development and Policy program. She is an avid reader, social work enthusiast, and aspiring policymaker.