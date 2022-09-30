ICC Announces Prize Money for 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Sep 30, 2022 | 12:23 pm

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has disclosed the prize money for the T20 World Cup 2022, as the mega event is just days away.

According to the details, the winner will get $1.6 million in prize money, the runners-up will receive $800,000, and the losing semi-finalists will each receive $400,000 from the $5.6 million total prize pool.

Winners 1 $ 1,600,000 $ 1,600,000
Runners-Up 1 $ 800,000 $ 800,000
Losing Semi-finalists 2 $ 400,000 $ 800,000
Super 12 Wins 30 $ 40,000 $ 1,200,000
Super 12 Exit 8 $ 70,000 $ 560,000
First Round Win 12 $ 40,000 $ 480,000
First Round Exit 4 $ 40,000 $ 160,000
Total $ 5,600,000

Imad Ali Jan

