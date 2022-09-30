ICC Announces Prize Money for 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has disclosed the prize money for the T20 World Cup 2022, as the mega event is just days away.
According to the details, the winner will get $1.6 million in prize money, the runners-up will receive $800,000, and the losing semi-finalists will each receive $400,000 from the $5.6 million total prize pool.
|Winners
|1
|$ 1,600,000
|$ 1,600,000
|Runners-Up
|1
|$ 800,000
|$ 800,000
|Losing Semi-finalists
|2
|$ 400,000
|$ 800,000
|Super 12 Wins
|30
|$ 40,000
|$ 1,200,000
|Super 12 Exit
|8
|$ 70,000
|$ 560,000
|First Round Win
|12
|$ 40,000
|$ 480,000
|First Round Exit
|4
|$ 40,000
|$ 160,000
|Total
|$ 5,600,000