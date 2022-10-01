ECC Defers Procurement of New Tablets for the Cabinet

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has deferred the summary of the ministry of Information Technology with regard to the replacement of NRTC tablets used for cabinet portals with the new smart/latest tablets.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presided over the meeting of the ECC of the Cabinet.

The Ministry of IT asked the ECC to allow NITB to procure 150 tablets for members of the federal cabinet, Federal Secretaries and relevant staff of the PM office and cabinet division as per required specifications with the relaxation of the ban on the purchase of machinery and equipment imposed by the Finance Ministry on July 7, 2022.

As per the handout issued by the Finance Ministry, the ECC deferred the summary that was presented by the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication.

The Ministry of Industries and Production tabled a summary on the fixation of imported Urea prices. It was submitted that TCP was allowed to import 200 KMT of granular Urea from M/s Sinochem Fertilizer and M/s CNAM PGC.

The cost estimates for the import of Urea would be Rs. 27.333 billion. The ECC after detailed discussion approved Dealer Transfer Price (DTP) of 50 kg imported Urea bag at Rs. 2150/bag and incidental charges at Rs. 620.47/bag with sharing subsidy on imported Urea at 50:50 basis with provinces.

In another summary of the Petroleum Division, the ECC approved the proposal containing a request of M/s Zaver Petroleum Corporation (Pvt) Limited (ZPCL) for the assignment of its entire 10% Working Interest (WI) in Bannu West Block to M/s Orient Petroleum Inc (OPI).

The ECC also approved the summary of the Petroleum Division and granted five years extension w.e.f 2nd April, 2022 in the validity period of the development and production lease of Zamzama D&PL, on the existing terms and conditions, covering an area of 525.79 sq. kms located in district Dadu, Sindh taking into consideration the remaining recoverable reserves and the economic evaluation of the field. Earlier it was granted for a period of twenty years w.e.f 2nd April 2002.

The ECC also considered another summary of the Petroleum Division and granted an extension in the validity period of the eighteen (18) exploration licenses.

The Power Division tabled a summary for tariff rationalization for KE. It was presented that NEPRA vide its determination for XWDISCOs, has determined periodic adjustments in tariff for the third quarter of FY 2021-22 for XWDISCOs and a uniform rate for the 3rd quarterly adjustments of FY 2021-22 for the consumers of XWDISCOs. Pursuant to the National Electricity Policy, 2021, the Government may maintain a uniform consumer-end tariff for K-electric and state-owned distribution companies.

In view of the above, the ECC approved tariff rationalization by way of adjustments at Rs. 0.5087/unit with a recovery period of three months for K-Electric to maintain the uniform tariff across the country.

The Ministry of Commerce presented a summary regarding the clearance of stuck-up import consignments in light of the Office Memoranda issued by the Ministry of Commerce. The ECC after discussion allowed the release of consignments of previously banned items for which Goods Declaration (GDs) have been filed on or after 22 August 2022 at the rates of surcharges contained in the OMs of MOC dated 22-07-2022, 19-08-2022 and 23-08-2022 or the new/enhanced rates of RDs and ACDs contained in SROs issued on 22-08-2022 whichever is higher.

The ECC also approved a technical supplementary grant of Rs. 2,000 million in favor of the Ministry of Housing and works.