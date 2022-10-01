FBR Extends Date for Filing Tax Returns Till October 31

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date for filing Income Tax returns for the tax year 2022 up to October 31, 2022.

According to circular number 16 of 2022 issued by the FBR late Friday night, in the exercise of powers conferred under Section 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, the FBR is pleased to communicate that the date of filing of Income Tax Return for the tax year 2022 required to be filed by September 30th, 2022 is extended up to October 31, 2022, in view of the current flood situation in the country and requests from various trade bodies and Tax Bar Associations, the circular added.

Addressing the press conference, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced an extension in the income return filing date till October 31.