Infinix Note 12i 2022 Launched With AMOLED Screen and Faster Charging

Infinix has launched a 2022 edition for the Note 12i even though the original came out during the same year. The Note 12i 2022 brings a new design, updated screen specs, and additional memory options. It still features the same price tag as the original.

The main camera design has been updated. It now sits on a large and shiny camera island and the rear panel has a textured finish. The 6.82-inch IPS LCD from the original model has been swapped out for a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with 1080p resolution. There is no mention of a refresh rate, so it is safe to assume it’s 60Hz. The fingerprint sensor has moved to the side.

The MediaTek Helio G85 SoC remains unchanged, but there are additional memory options including 4 GB/64 GB and 6 GB/128 GB. You can expand storage through a microSD card and RAM through virtual expansion. The 5,000 mAh battery is still there, but the 18W fast charging has been updated to 33W for quick top ups.

On the back, there is a 50MP primary camera sensor alongside a 2MP depth lens and a QVGA unit. The original model was capable of 1080p video recording so we are assuming this one is too. The selfie camera is an 8MP shooter.

Infinix Note 12i 2022 has a starting price of $150 and it will be available in Blue, Black, and White color options.

Specifications