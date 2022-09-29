Infinix Note 12 (2023) and Zero 20 Launched Starting At €218

Infinix unveiled two new phones last night dubbed the Zero 20 and Note 12 (2023). As the name says, the Note 12 (2023) is simply an update over the previously available Note 12 Pro but the Zero 20 is a brand-new phone.

Infinix Zero 20

Infinix Zero 20 comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that features 1080p resolution and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chip and only comes in a single memory configuration of 8 GB/ 256 GB. It carries a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging.

The main camera setup includes a 108MP primary sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. However, the real highlight is on the front, where there is a whopping 60MP selfie camera with OIS and autofocus.

Infinix Zero 20 has a starting price of €322, and it will be available in Gold and Gray color options.

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G99

MediaTek Helio G99 CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali G57 MC2

Mali G57 MC2 OS : Android 12, XOS 12

: Android 12, XOS 12 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE Display : 6.7″ AMOLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 393 PPI

: Memory : RAM : 8 GB Internal : 256 GB Card slot : yes

: Camera : Rear (Triple) : 108 MP, (wide), PDAF

13 MP (ultrawide)

2 MP (depth) Front : 60MP, AF, OIS

: Colors: Gold, Gray

Gold, Gray Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted

Side-mounted Battery : 4,500 mAh, 45W fast charging

: 4,500 mAh, 45W fast charging Price: €322

Infinix Note 12 (2023)

As mentioned earlier, this is simply just an updated version of the Infinix Note 12 Pro. The design remains unchanged, and it has the same 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution. The only difference here is the camera setup, which has been changed from 108MP to 50MP. The secondary sensors remain the same.

Infinix Note 12 (2023) will be available for €218 in Grey, White, and Blue color options as shown above.