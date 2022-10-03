FamilyFirst: TikTok Reinforces Commitment to Safety with its Family Pairing Feature

TikTok is continuing its efforts toward family safety with its unique Family Pairing feature, which allows parents and teens to customize their safety settings based on individual needs.

With its #FamilyFirst initiative, TikTok aims to create awareness on how parents can use the Family Pairing Feature to monitor activities on their teens’ accounts including DMs, notifications, watch and download settings, forming an important part of TikTok’s ongoing commitment to support and care for the safety of youths on the platform.

Family Pairing allows a parent to link their TikTok account to their teen’s and set controls including:

Screen Time Management: Control how long your teen can spend on TikTok each day, with the option to choose between 40 to 120 minutes.

Control how long your teen can spend on TikTok each day, with the option to choose between 40 to 120 minutes. Restricted Mode: Limit the appearance of content that may not be appropriate for all audiences. Even without Family Pairing enabled, parents can help their teen set Screen Time Management and Restricted Mode by visiting the app’s Digital Wellbeing controls at any time.

Limit the appearance of content that may not be appropriate for all audiences. Even without Family Pairing enabled, parents can help their teen set Screen Time Management and Restricted Mode by visiting the app’s Digital Wellbeing controls at any time. Direct Messages: Restrict who can send messages to the connected account, or turn off direct messaging completely. With user safety in mind, TikTok has many policies and controls in place for messaging already – for example, only approved followers can message each other, and TikTok does not allow images or videos to be sent in messages. TikTok also automatically disables Direct Messages for registered accounts under the age of 16.

Restrict who can send messages to the connected account, or turn off direct messaging completely. With user safety in mind, TikTok has many policies and controls in place for messaging already – for example, only approved followers can message each other, and TikTok does not allow images or videos to be sent in messages. TikTok also automatically disables Direct Messages for registered accounts under the age of 16. Manage privacy and security settings: Parents can decide who can like or comment on their teens’ videos, decide whether their account is private or public or whether their account can be recommended to others. Parents can also decide whether their teen can search for content, people, hashtags, or sounds.

TikTok has collaborated with some of Pakistan’s most popular celebrities and creators who will be creating exciting content to amplify TikTok’s endeavors around family safety, especially focusing on its younger users aged between 13 and 19.

The embrace of platforms like TikTok is providing families with joint tools to express their creativity, share their stories, and show support for their communities. At the same time, they are often learning to navigate the digital landscape together and focused on ensuring a safe experience.

With families in mind, TikTok has taken a number of steps over the past year to improve and enhance its teams, policies, controls, and educational resources.

The platform has made its policies more transparent and accessible, grown its trust and safety teams, built upon the resources in its Safety Center, also available in Urdu, and partnered with leading online safety organizations.

TikTok advanced its commitment to building for the safety of our users by introducing Family Pairing, which enhances the platform’s suite of safety tools and complements its work to provide greater access to product features as users reach key milestones for digital literacy.