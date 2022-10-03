Mother-Daughter Duo Make Pakistan Proud in Women’s Asia Cup 2022

All-rounder, Kainat Imtiaz, and her mother, Saleema Imtiaz, have made the entire country proud by representing Pakistan together in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 being held in Bangladesh.

While Kainat is representing the Pakistan women’s cricket team, Saleema is an umpire and stood in her first international match between India and Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Kainat shared a picture of her mom and penned, “Presenting my mom as an umpire for ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2022. I can’t be more proud of what she has achieved. Such a motivated person.”

She added, “It was always her dream to represent Pakistan, the dream I had been living for her until now. And today, finally after a very long wait she is going to represent Pakistan. We are going to represent Pakistan together. Super Excited. Alhamdulillah.”

Officiated her 1st international game today India vs Sri Lanka. Many many congratulations to my dad who has supported us through every step of the way. Encouraged us, made us never quit, made us more focused and for being the best critic.

Besides her dad, Kainat also thanked her brother and husband for always supporting her, and added that she is blessed to have such people in her life.