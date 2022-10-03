Ex-Student Designs Beaconhouse’s New Uniforms After 40 Years [Images]

While most private schools and colleges trick students into buying new uniforms by bringing minor changes to them every year, only a few retain their uniform designs for several years, and Beaconhouse School System (BSS) is one of them.

Beaconhouse has finally decided to change its uniforms after 40 years. Pakeeza Zaidi, a former student of the institute, has designed the new uniforms.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BSS, Kasim Kasuri, had approached Pakeeza, a senior design professional with over 10 years of experience, to redesign the uniforms.

Pakeeza says that she has designed the new uniforms with the same love, respect, and vision that BSS gave her. The new uniforms combine history, culture, and the zeal to learn.

Here is a sneak peek into the BSS’ new uniforms:

Pakeeza adds that the vision of the institute and the progressive approach of the CEO have been incorporated into the new uniforms that represent everything the next generation stands for.

She is proud to be the driving force behind the new identity that will be a great fit for the BSS students who will be leading the country in the coming years.