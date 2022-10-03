Pak Vs. Eng: Harry Brook a Star in the Making as Pinch Hitters Fail to Impress [Stats]

The historic series between Pakistan and England has finally concluded, with the Moeen Ali-led side winning the seven-match T20I series 4-3 after defeating the Men in Green by 67 runs in the final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The series witnessed exciting finishes with several outstanding individual performances, notably a stunning century from Pakistan’s Babar Azam, and England’s Phil Salt’s match-winning knock of 88 runs.

ALSO READ Pakistan Overtakes India in Women’s Asia Cup Points Table With 2 Out of 2 Wins

Overall, Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan performed admirably, finishing the series as the leading run-scorer. The right-hander scored 316 runs in six innings, which is also the highest score in any T20I bilateral series.

Player Team Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 6 6 1 316 88* 63.20 138.59 0 4 Babar Azam Pakistan 7 7 2 285 110* 57.00 143.21 1 1 HC Brook England 7 6 3 238 81* 79.33 163.01 0 1 BM Duckett England 7 7 2 233 70* 46.60 159.58 0 1 DJ Malan England 6 6 1 174 78* 34.80 132.82 0 1

ALSO READ Haider Ali Rushed to Hospital After Sixth T20I Against England

Pacers dominated the series, with all of the top five wicket-takers being fast bowlers. Pakistan’s Haris Rauf, who bowled remarkably well, ended with eight wickets in the series, while England’s Sam Curran took seven wickets.

Player Team Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Ave Econ Haris Rauf Pakistan 6 6 24.0 0 189 8 23.62 7.87 SM Curran England 6 6 23.0 0 172 7 24.57 7.47 DJ Willey England 6 6 22.3 0 193 7 27.57 8.57 MA Wood England 2 2 8.0 0 44 6 7.33 5.50 RJW Topley England 4 4 16.0 0 124 5 24.80 7.75

ALSO READ Captains Open Up on Inaugural Pakistan Junior League

The number of sixes in the series caught the attention of cricket fans. Despite several batters scoring half-centuries, the number of sixes hit by both sides was not in line with the standard of T20I.

England’s Harry Brook hit 13 sixes in six innings, the most in the series, while Rizwan hit a total of ten. Hard hitters Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, and Haider Ali hit two, one, and three sixes in the series respectively.