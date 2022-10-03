Pak Vs. Eng: Harry Brook a Star in the Making as Pinch Hitters Fail to Impress [Stats]

The historic series between Pakistan and England has finally concluded, with the Moeen Ali-led side winning the seven-match T20I series 4-3 after defeating the Men in Green by 67 runs in the final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
The series witnessed exciting finishes with several outstanding individual performances, notably a stunning century from Pakistan’s Babar Azam, and England’s Phil Salt’s match-winning knock of 88 runs.
Overall, Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan performed admirably, finishing the series as the leading run-scorer. The right-hander scored 316 runs in six innings, which is also the highest score in any T20I bilateral series.
|Player
|Team
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|100
|50
|Mohammad Rizwan
|Pakistan
|6
|6
|1
|316
|88*
|63.20
|138.59
|0
|4
|Babar Azam
|Pakistan
|7
|7
|2
|285
|110*
|57.00
|143.21
|1
|1
|HC Brook
|England
|7
|6
|3
|238
|81*
|79.33
|163.01
|0
|1
|BM Duckett
|England
|7
|7
|2
|233
|70*
|46.60
|159.58
|0
|1
|DJ Malan
|England
|6
|6
|1
|174
|78*
|34.80
|132.82
|0
|1
Pacers dominated the series, with all of the top five wicket-takers being fast bowlers. Pakistan’s Haris Rauf, who bowled remarkably well, ended with eight wickets in the series, while England’s Sam Curran took seven wickets.
|Player
|Team
|Mat
|Inns
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Ave
|Econ
|Haris Rauf
|Pakistan
|6
|6
|24.0
|0
|189
|8
|23.62
|7.87
|SM Curran
|England
|6
|6
|23.0
|0
|172
|7
|24.57
|7.47
|DJ Willey
|England
|6
|6
|22.3
|0
|193
|7
|27.57
|8.57
|MA Wood
|England
|2
|2
|8.0
|0
|44
|6
|7.33
|5.50
|RJW Topley
|England
|4
|4
|16.0
|0
|124
|5
|24.80
|7.75
The number of sixes in the series caught the attention of cricket fans. Despite several batters scoring half-centuries, the number of sixes hit by both sides was not in line with the standard of T20I.
England’s Harry Brook hit 13 sixes in six innings, the most in the series, while Rizwan hit a total of ten. Hard hitters Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, and Haider Ali hit two, one, and three sixes in the series respectively.
|Batter
|Team
|Sixes
|Harry Brook
|England
|13
|Mohammad Rizwan
|Pakistan
|10
|Moeen Ali
|England
|9
|Babar Azam
|Pakistan
|8
|Shan Masood
|Pakistan
|5
|Iftikhar Ahmed
|Pakistan
|5
|Dawid Malan
|England
|4
|Philip Salt
|England
|4
|Khushdil Shah
|Pakistan
|3
|Asif Ali
|Pakistan
|2