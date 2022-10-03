Pakistan Overtakes India in Women’s Asia Cup Points Table With 2 Out of 2 Wins

Pakistan women’s team comfortably defeated Bangladesh by a margin of nine wickets with 46 balls to spare in the second game of the Asia Cup 2022. It was the Women in Green’s second consecutive victory in the campaign.

Pakistan’s captain, Bismah Maroof, won the toss and chose to bowl first at the Sylhet District Stadium, restricting Nigar Sultana-led side to 70 for 8 in the allotted 20 overs, with only three batters reaching double figures.

Salma Khatun struggled hard in the middle to push her side toward a better total, scoring 24 off 29 balls including two boundaries, while skipper Nigar and Lata Mondal scored 17 and 12 respectively. It was still not enough for Bangladesh to even cross the 100-run mark.

The left-arm medium-fast bowler, Diana Baig, bowled superbly, taking two crucial wickets and conceding just 11 runs in three overs, while Nida Dar took two for 20. Sadia Iqbal, and Omaima Sohail each grabbed one wicket.

In response, Pakistan’s opening duo of Muneeba Ali and Sidra Ameen got the innings off to a strong start by putting up a 47-run partnership in just 7.3 overs. Sidra remained unbeaten and scored 36 runs on 35 balls.

Bismah Maroof and Muneeba scored 14* and 12 runs, respectively, to help their team chase down the subpar target in just 12.2 overs. For her outstanding innings, Sidra Ameen received the player of the match award.

The Women in Green are currently in the top spot of the points table after winning two games of the event. They defeated Malaysia and Bangladesh and they will lock horns in their third game against Thailand on October 6.