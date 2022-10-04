GameBird, Red Bull Partner to Bring ‘Red Bull Campus Clutch 2022’

GameBird, Telenor Pakistan’s official esports platform, and Red Bull Pakistan have joined hands for the second edition of the Red Bull Campus Clutch.

Spanning across 50 countries and nearly 400 events, Red Bull Campus Clutch is the world’s biggest and most prominent Valorant tournament exclusively tailored for university students.

The competition provides an exciting opportunity for gaming enthusiasts as well as pro-level players to face off against the cream of the crop of Valorant on the international stage.

From Pakistan, the four winning qualifier teams Salt Esports, Team Snakes, PPeeks, and Team Genesis will move to the national finals, which will be exclusively broadcast on GameBird’s platform and YouTube channel on October 9, 2022.

The winners of the Red Bull Campus Clutch Pakistan national finals will have the opportunity to represent Pakistan and compete against 14 other countries in December this year at the World Finals of Red Bull Campus Clutch in Brazil.

GameBird is bringing Pakistan’s gaming and esports communities the unique opportunity to experience a one-stop gaming platform by signing up and competing for their choice of titles.

It hopes to provide untapped talent in Pakistan with opportunities in the international arena through the platform.

For more information, visit: www.gamebird.gg