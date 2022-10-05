Chief Selector Says Pakistan Will Take Time to Switch to Modern Cricket

Pakistan’s middle order has become a hot topic for discussion in the cricket fraternity following their poor outings in the Asia Cup and the T20I series against England, which has prompted the management to respond.

The middle order has consistently failed in the last 13 games, both at home and in the UAE, where the playing conditions are similar and chief selector, Mohammad Wasim, had to explain the reasons behind this.

Wasim, speaking to the media ahead of the tri-nation series in New Zealand, shed light on the team’s approach, saying that the sort of cricket England and a few others play is one step ahead of Pakistan.

The chief selector also stated that it has been debated that Pakistan has not adapted to modern-day cricket, but to be honest, it will take time to switch to modern cricket since players must be properly prepared.

Answering a question regarding the middle order’s performance, Wasim said, “But if you talk about a winning formula, we need our middle order complementing the top order.”

“We did get success from it as well. Our [2021 T20] World Cup went well, our home series have been good, and our success rate has been up. At the moment, the best policy for us is to mix and match [the batting approach],” he added.