WWE Draft: Picks From Night Two in Raw

The WWE Draft ended on the April 29, 2024 episode of Monday Night Raw. Night one was held on Friday Night SmackDown, and some picks were made after the show went off the air.

Draft 2024, GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium were selected by Monday Night Raw. The red brand also drafted Damage CTRL.

Night SmackDown, the blue brand selected Jade Cargill and Kevin Owens. Stephanie McMahon announced the picks for round one.

In the opening round of night two of the WWE As for Friday WWE United States Champion Logan Paul and IShowSpeed were out for round two. There, Raw retained the rights of CM Punk and Braun Strowman.

JBL and Ron Simmons had the honor of announcing the round-three picks. Raw picked the LWO faction and Drew McIntyre. SmackDown got dibs on Legado Del Fantasma and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Round four picks were revealed by Teddy Long and Alundra Blayze. Raw kept The Judgment Day and drafted Ilja Dragunov from NXT. SmackDown retained Naomi and scooped up the team of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

The Dudley Boyz announced draft picks made in round five. Monday Night Raw retained The New Day and plucked Lyra Valkyria from NXT.

In the sixth round, the red brand took The Final Testament from SmackDown and retained Bronson Reed. SmackDown drafted DIY from Raw and Blair Davenport from NXT.

RAW draft Picks Night 2

Draft Round Imperium (GUNTHER & Ludwig Kaiser) Round 1 Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane) Round 1 CM Punk Round 2 Braun Strowman Round 2 LWO (Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Carlito, Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde) Round 3 Drew McIntyre Round 3 The Judgment Day Round 4 Ilja Dragunov Round 4 The New Day Round 5 Lyra Valkyria Round 5 The Final Testament Round 6 Bronson Reed Round 6

SmackDown Draft Picks Night 2