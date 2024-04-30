Naeem Mir Appointed Chief Coordinator of Tajir Dost Scheme

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 30, 2024 | 7:48 pm

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Muhammad Naeem Mir as the Chief Coordinator of Tajir Dost Scheme-2024.

In a notification, FBR said Mir has been appointed as the Chief Coordinator to oversee the facilitation of retailers and wholesalers for successful implementation of the scheme.

He may co-opt members from the trade bodies for this purpose, the notification added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mir is the chairman of the Supreme Council of All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran.

Earlier this month, FBR kicked off the registration under ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’ to include over one million retailers in the tax net. All non-filers and unregistered traders and shopkeepers would apply for registration under Section 181 of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001.

