TECNO Enters the Fashion Scene through Collaboration with BTW

TECNO Mobile Pakistan is doing a fashion-style collaboration with BTW Pakistan, a fashion-forward brand, popular for western and ethnic clothing.

The Mondrian variant is the inspirational muse for this style collaboration between the two leading brands. The handset became a hit since its launch and was trending on Twitter with the hashtag #ColorChangingMobile.

BTW’s designer Hamza Vaince has designed Mondrian art-inspired costumes for this design collaboration. The brand will feature five exclusive winter collection shirts based on the Mondrain art theme.

All articles will be on display soon and available for sale at all BTW outlets. These designer shirts will be in vogue with the fashion shoot of popular names like Sachal Afzal, Zahib Malik, Laiba Khan, and Momina Tariq.

All these artists are known for their style statements.

Camon 19 Pro Mondrian itself is a style statement with the industry’s slimmest bezel and sleek design. Combining “sunshine drawing” technology with aesthetic design, the phone’s back produces a multi-colored glow when exposed to sunlight.

This color-changing handset has recently won two global design awards – the 2022 MUSE Design Award from the US, and the A’ Design Award from Italy – for its workmanship and aesthetic appeal.

Kelvin Zheng, CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan, said, “We are excited to announce this fashion collab with BTW which will give a new dimension to art and style in Pakistan. Camon 19 Pro has been praised globally for its amazing design and style. We are optimistic that our customers will surely love these designer merchandise available on all BTW outlets in Pakistan.”

Hamza Vaince, the designer of BTW Pakistan, said, “One of the best things about this collaboration is that our brand ideologies synchronize at so many points, either it is to push the boundaries bringing out the innovative design or a fabric or a cut for the resilient youth, the artists as well as a person who likes to vibe and slay in his own signature look.”

TECNO’s Camon 19 Pro Mondrian is on sale and Pakistani consumers can purchase the phone for PKR 51,999 from both online and retail stores.