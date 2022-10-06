Billboards in Space Costing Millions of Dollars Could Still Make a Profit: Report

Advertising in space sounds like something you would see in a sci-fi movie, but scientists are already looking into it. A team of Russian researchers has published a study claiming that a billboard-like constellation of about 50 satellites could cost around $65 million, but it would still make you money.

The study comes from the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) and Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT). It presents a compelling case for space ads that could shine on every corner of the Earth for months.

The study takes into consideration a constellation of about 50 satellites at a 12U CubeSat volume. These will be sent into a sun-synchronous orbit so that they will always be exposed to direct sunlight when going around the planet.

Once these satellites are deployed, they will unfurl parabolic reflectors that will redirect sunlight toward Earth in a specific order to form a holographic ad. From the ground, it would appear as if a group of stars is moving in harmony. The satellites could even rearrange themselves to show different ads for different target areas.

The scientists predict about $111 million in net income from these ads in the most optimistic scenarios, but only if the right ads are shown to the right people.

But just because you can show ads in space does not mean that you should. We have to take into account that most people would not want to see ads in the sky. It might be fascinating for a few minutes, but then it would quickly lose its amusement factor since it is only a glowing logo in the sky.

That being said, we will not be seeing ads in space anytime soon as the technology is still under development. It could take years to be ready.