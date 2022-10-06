CDA Develops Word’s Largest Urban Miyawaki Forest in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has developed the world’s largest Urban Miyawaki Forest in collaboration with a private organization.

The CDA Chairman, Captain (retired) Muhammad Usman Yunus, and the Managing Director (MD) of Mari Petroleum, Faheem Haider, inaugurated the forest by planting saplings in the H-12 Sector of Islamabad. Other CDA officials were also present at the occasion.

The forest covers an area of 17 acres (740,520 square feet). The first 20,000 large-sized saplings of different species have already been planted, while the plantation will continue, making the forest larger gradually. A special protective fence has been installed to protect the plantation.

The CDA Chairman expressed his gratification toward Mari Petroleum for participating in the project while speaking at the occasion. He continued that 20,000 new plants will add to Islamabad being a green city and that CDA plans to launch more plantation campaigns in cooperation with other departments as well.

He stated that this being the largest Miyawaki forest, special arrangements were in place to guarantee its safety by the CDA administration. Earlier, ex-PM Imran Khan had inaugurated the then-largest urban Miyawaki forest, spread over 12.5 acres in Lahore in 2021.

Akira Miyawaki, a Japanese botanist and expert in plant ecology, pioneered the Miyawaki Forest technique of tree plantation.

Trees are planted in close proximity to each other with this technique, and during the early stages, the plants compete for space, light, and water, resulting in rapid development.

