Pakistani Mechanic Wins AED 10 Million in UAE

An Abu-Dhabi-based Pakistani machine mechanic has become Mahzooz’s 29th multi-millionaire after winning a whopping AED 10 million in prize money.

Saad, an expat from Pakistan who has been living in the UAE for the past nine years, is the second Pakistani national who earned the title of Mahzooz multi-millionaire. The first top prize winner of AED 50 million, Junaid, was also from Pakistan. He was the first participant ever to earn such a title. Since then, Mahzooz has made 29 multi-millionaires and has given away close to AED 300 million in prize money.

During the press conference held in this regard, CEO of EWINGS (operator of Mahzooz) Farid Samji said, “We are delighted to see that we have another deserving grand prize winner from Pakistan, and we hope that Mahzooz can give all those who have big dreams the good life they deserve.”

He added, “Pakistani nationals make up our third largest customer base. Over 190 of them were among the second prize winners of AED 1 million and 12 have won the raffle draw of AED 100,000 each.”

Currently, Saad lives in a shared accommodation provided by his employer. The 32-year-old winner has been a frequent participant of Mahzooz, purchasing bottles of water every week and his life seems to have drastically changed after matching five out of the five winning numbers.

Saad says that he chose the winning numbers, 5, 14, 18, 24, and 35 randomly and asked his wife to choose another set of five numbers, as part of Mahzooz’s new limited-time offer which offers participants an additional complimentary entry into the weekly draw, upon purchasing one bottle of water for AED 35. Although Saad’s wife carefully picked her line, it was Saad’s set of numbers that made him a millionaire in the end.

Winning AED 10,000,000 came as freeing financial support for Saad who earns AED 2,000 per month, working as a machine mechanic and operator at an aluminium factory.

When asked how he intends to use the money, Saad said he plans to donate a portion of the win to the Pakistan flood victims, and he would like to use the rest of the money to bring his family to the UAE and start a business with his friends.

The 96th weekly live Mahzooz draw also saw 110 winners share the second prize of AED 1 million and 4,102 winners bag the third prize of AED 350 each. Additionally, three winners took home AED 300,000 in the raffle draw which features three guaranteed winners every week. The total prize money won in the 96th draw was AED 12,735,700.