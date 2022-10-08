GB Minister Taken Hostage at Babusar Top

A Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Minister, Col (retd.) Abaid Ullah Baig, and numerous tourists were stranded on Babusar Road in Chilas on Friday when a group of militants blocked one of the main roads connecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

In an audio tape that went viral on social media, Minister is allegedly heard saying that he was going to Gilgit when militants obstructed the route to demand the release of their imprisoned allies.

Reportedly, the Minister and various others were taken hostage by the militants for negotiations.

As per the reports, GB’s most wanted terrorist commander, Habibur Rehman, and his accomplices barricaded the road in Thak Village of Chilas in Diamer, which left motorists on both sides trapped.

Note that the mentioned commander is suspected of killing 10 foreigners in Nanga Parbat and he also sought the release of his allies involved in that terrorist incident.

In another audio clip, it was revealed that the commander demanded his allies’ release along with the imposition of Shariah, with no women’s sports in the GB.

In a recent development, Col (r) Abaid Ullah Baig, and former GB Government spokesman, Faiz Ullah Faraq, have released a video in which the latter claims that the militants only wanted their demands to be met and did not intend to harm the state in any way, and added that they were freed after successful negotiations.

It is pertinent to mention that a negotiation team was organized that comprised Deputy Commissioner (DC) Diamer, Faiz Ullah Faraq, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) politician, Shah Nasir, and others.